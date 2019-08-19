Canadian trainers, it's time to go wild in Montreal, because the Pokémon GO Safari Zone is officially heading there this September. The event is to take place at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Saint Helen's Island and at Notre Dame Island in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. As to be expected with events like these, it will be a ticketed event with first-come, first-served. Thankfully, you're able to officially register for the event right now at Pokémon GO Live.

Pokémon from around the world will be showing up much faster and many types will be involved.

For those who don't know, Pokémon GO Safari Zones are events where you can catch a wide variety of Pokémon in special zones. These Pokémon are very rare and some you'll probably never have encountered before. In fact, some Pokémon are only available to those in certain regions, such as in Europe or even Australia, which of course makes them wildly popular with Pokémon GO players.

For this event in Montreal however, Pokémon from around the world will be showing up much faster and many types will be involved. Pokémon that evolve quickly will appear more frequently in the wild, and for trainers who like to know more about the Pokémon around them, unique field research will be available for Trainers to complete throughout the day.

As for now, Pokémon GO players will no doubt be busy trying to fight against the tyrannical grip of Team Rocket, as well as making their mark during raids. The Legendary Pokémon Suicune has also started to appear in raids, so make sure not to neglect your game time while grabbing those tickets!