While Pokémon Go Fest 2020 went remarkably well, there were some technical hiccups over the course of the day that impacted some players. The biggest issue required the Niantic Social interface being temporarily disabled which almost cost players one of the hourly Global Challenges. However, Niantic managed to correct these issues very quickly and has scheduled a make up event as an apology.

On Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 11 AM to 2 PM local time, Trainers who purchased tickets for Pokémon Go Fest 2020 will be able to encounter Pokémon featured in the Fire, Water, and Friendship Habitats, as well as enjoy additional bonuses, including the following:

Rare Candy will appear in Gifts opened during the event.

A free box will be in the PokéShop with two Incense and two Remote Raid Passes.

Incense will be more effective at luring specific Pokémon and last for an hour.

Fire Habitat Pokémon will show up from 11 AM to noon.

Water Habitat Pokémon will show up from noon to 1 PM.

Friendship Habitat Pokémon will show up from 1 PM to 2 PM.

