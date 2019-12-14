What you need to know
- On December 14, 2019, players in certain parts of the world began reporting having recieved the Special Research: 2019 Celebration.
- The Special Research appears to coincide with the start of the special two-day long December Community Day.
- This Special Research is a single step with three identical coinciding tasks.
After announcing several more events for the end of December, it would seem as though Niantic has at least one more surprise up their sleeves for Pokémon Go players. There have been numerous reports from players in parts of the world where the two-day long December Community Day weekend has begun of a new Special Research called 2019 Celebration. This Special Research seems to become active the moment the Community Day spawns begin, which should be 9 AM local time. While Special Research in Pokémon Go is often multiple long and drawn out lists of tasks that can only be completed over the course of several days, this Special Research can easily be completed in under an hour and the rewards are well worth the effort.
Featuring a single step of three coinciding tasks, the Special Research 2019 Celebration requires player to:
Step One
- Catch 19 Pokémon for a reward of 2019 XP.
- Catch 19 Pokémon for a reward of 2019 XP.
- Catch 19 Pokémon for a reward of 2019 XP.
Reward for completion:
- 20 Ultra Balls
- 1 Unova Stone
- 9 Rare Candy
Because the tasks are part of the same step, each Pokémon a player catches after beginning the Special Research counts towards all three. So, as long as there are Pokémon to be caught, players should be able to easily wrap this one up in under an hour.
