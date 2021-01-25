What you need to know
- There will be a Pokémon Go event on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 8 AM to 10 PM local time.
- Event exclusive Field Research will feature Sneasal who will have increased Shiny rates.
- Additionally Limited Research will be available from Tuesday, January 26 through Sunday, February 7 featuring Team GO Rocket and Ho-Oh.
Today, Niantic announced the next event coming to Pokémon Go. On Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 8 AM to 10 PM local time, Trainers will have access to event exclusive Field Research focused on Sneasal. Sneasal will also have increased Shiny rates during the event. This Ice and Dark type from Gen II can be evolved into Weavile with the use of a Sinnoh Stone, so make sure you catch as many as you can to stock up on those Candy and XL Candy!
In addition to the limited event research, from Tuesday, January 26 through Sunday February 7, Trainers will have access to Timed Research focused on Team GO Rocket. Players who are able to complete all steps of the Timed Research will earn themselves an encounter with the Legendary mascot of Pokémon Gold, Ho-Oh. This Ho-Oh will know the Ground type move Earthquake.
Are you excited for the chance to catch lots of Sneasal? Will you be completing the Timed Research in time to catch a Ho-Oh that knows Earthquake? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
Race Dash puts your live racing game stats on your iPhone & iPad
See your race position, lap time, and more on your iPhone and iPad.
Review: Keychron K4v2 gives you full functionality in a smaller size
Want to dive into mechanical keyboards with a full size board, but limited on desk space? Keychron's K4v2 is a fantastic option to consider.
Review: EarFun Free Pro noise-canceling wireless earbuds are well-priced
Looking for truly wireless noise-canceling headphones that won't break the bank? Check out EarFun Free Pro wireless earbuds.
The best charging docks for Poké Ball Plus
We've rounded up the best Poké Ball Plus charging docks for you to pick from. See which one fits you best.