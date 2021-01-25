Today, Niantic announced the next event coming to Pokémon Go. On Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 8 AM to 10 PM local time, Trainers will have access to event exclusive Field Research focused on Sneasal. Sneasal will also have increased Shiny rates during the event. This Ice and Dark type from Gen II can be evolved into Weavile with the use of a Sinnoh Stone, so make sure you catch as many as you can to stock up on those Candy and XL Candy!

In addition to the limited event research, from Tuesday, January 26 through Sunday February 7, Trainers will have access to Timed Research focused on Team GO Rocket. Players who are able to complete all steps of the Timed Research will earn themselves an encounter with the Legendary mascot of Pokémon Gold, Ho-Oh. This Ho-Oh will know the Ground type move Earthquake.

Are you excited for the chance to catch lots of Sneasal? Will you be completing the Timed Research in time to catch a Ho-Oh that knows Earthquake?