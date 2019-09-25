What you need to know
- Niantic Inc. has partnered with United Nations and the World Tourism Organization's (UNWTO) for a special event.
- UNWTO is a United Nations agency that promotes sustainable and universally accessible tourism.
- To raise awareness for UNWTO, Pokémon Go trainers can now collect a special shirt from the Style Shop.
- Additionally, a special in-game event runs from Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 1p.m. PDT to Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. PDT.
- Region-limited Pokémon will be available in Eggs.
- Mime Jr. will make his way to Pokémon Go for the first time.
- Trainers might also come across new Shiny Pokémon.
Get ready for some excitement, trainers! Starting Thursday, September 26, 2019, Pokémon Go trainers will be able to participate in a special World Tourism Day event. This event is due to a partnership between Niantic Inc. and the United Nations and the World of Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The UNWTO is an agency that promotes sustainable and universally accessible tourism. This event will start on Thursday, September 26, at 1 p.m. PDT and go through Tuesday, October 1, at 1 p.m. PDT.
Trainers will be able to pick up a new UNWTO shirt from the Style Shop. Additionally, Pokémon that usually only show up in specific regions will be showing up in Eggs. This includes Farfetch'd, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Heracross, Corsola, Volbeat, Illumise, Torkoal, Relicanth, Pachirisu, Mime Jr., Chatot, Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Heatmore, and Durant. Mime Jr hasn't previously been available in Pokémon Go, so trainers should be especially excited to catch one.
In celebration of World Tourism Day and in partnership with the United Nations and the World Tourism Organization (UNTWO), you can look forward to an exciting few days of the first-ever World Tourism Day event!https://t.co/dc9TMJNOgs pic.twitter.com/kedypMGsy9— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) September 25, 2019
In addition to these typically region-locked Pokémon, trainers might be able to come across new Shiny Pokémon that haven't been available in Pokémon Go before. Keep your eye out for Shiny Zangoose, Shiny Seviper, or Shiny Mime Jr. Additionally, trading will cost 1/4 less Stardust, you'll be able to earn twice as much XP by spinning at PokeStops you've never been to before, and there will be special Field Research tasks available for a limited time. Get out and have fun, but remember to be safe!
