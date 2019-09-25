Get ready for some excitement, trainers! Starting Thursday, September 26, 2019, Pokémon Go trainers will be able to participate in a special World Tourism Day event. This event is due to a partnership between Niantic Inc. and the United Nations and the World of Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The UNWTO is an agency that promotes sustainable and universally accessible tourism. This event will start on Thursday, September 26, at 1 p.m. PDT and go through Tuesday, October 1, at 1 p.m. PDT.

Trainers will be able to pick up a new UNWTO shirt from the Style Shop. Additionally, Pokémon that usually only show up in specific regions will be showing up in Eggs. This includes Farfetch'd, Kangaskhan, Tauros, Heracross, Corsola, Volbeat, Illumise, Torkoal, Relicanth, Pachirisu, Mime Jr., Chatot, Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Heatmore, and Durant. Mime Jr hasn't previously been available in Pokémon Go, so trainers should be especially excited to catch one.