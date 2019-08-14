If you're looking for Suicune to complete your collection, your chance is coming up this weekend. Here's everything you need to know to get your hands on this Pokémon for your team.

Pokémon Go is full of legendary Pokémon that make rare appearances during events, then disappear for months or years at a time. One of those rarities is Suicune, the third member of a legendary dog trio introduced in Generation 2 of the Pokémon games. It's a powerful water-type creature with an affinity for ice and psychic moves and a beautiful shiny form.

Join a raid! During the 4-7 p.m. window on the day, you'll see Suicune take over raids near you. Head to a place that is dense with Pokémon Gyms and you're sure to see Suicune appear in at least a few of them. You'll then have to participate in the raid and defeat the Pokémon for a chance to capture Suicune, just like any other raid. And because it's a 5-star raid, you'll likely need to meet up with others to help you defeat it.

Suicune Raid Day is an event Niantic unlocked in Pokémon Go following the success of Pokémon Go Fest Yokohama that will bring the legendary Pokémon Suicune to raids in the game for a limited weekend period. In addition to the legendary water-type creature, other bonuses will be given out to players to help them capture it.

Despite seeming to be themed around ice and knowing some ice-type moves, Suicune is a pure water-type. That means you're best going into this raid with electric and grass-type Pokémon, though you want to be careful with grass-types as, again, Suicune may know ice-type moves like Ice Beam that can really hurt your grass Pokémon.

If you don't have quite the move setup listed below, you can usually swap other electric or grass-type moves for the ones shown and still have success against Suicune. Avoid bringing fire, fighting, rock, poison, or ground-type Pokémon to battle with Suicune. It can know either Extrasensory (Psychic) or Snarl (Dark) for its fast moves, and multiple powerful water-type moves or Ice Beam for its charge moves.

Here are some of the best counters you can bring to battle against Suicune:

Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Charge Beam, Thunder Bolt)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Venusaur (Razor Leaf, Frenzy Plant)

Roserade (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Sceptile (Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant)

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Solar Beam)

What can I use Suicune for?

Because Suicune is a legendary Pokémon, it cannot be used as a gym defender. It can, however, be used to attack and bring down gyms.

As a pure water-type, you want to avoid electric and grass-type Pokémon. If you see powerful versions of those in a Gym, keep Suicune out of fights with them. But depending on the moves it knows, it can be fantastic against a number of other types. Suicunes with Hydro Pump or Bubble Beam are excellent counters to fire, rock, and ground-types. Extrasensory additionally can be used against fighting-types. Thouogh Ice Beam is an interesting move choice for Suicune, it's not great for offense.

Can I get a shiny Suicune?

Yes! On Suicune Raid Day, there will be a somewhat rare chance for a shiny Suicune to appear when you enter the capture screen. It's not nearly as rare as other shiny Pokémon, and will likely have a one in 20 chance -- similar to the chances of other shiny legendaries in 5-star raids during events. You'll know Suicune is shiny if it sparkles when it appears, and if the "mane" on its back is bright blue rather than purple.

Got any tips for capturing Suicune?

Have you caught a Suicune in the past? Let us know in the comments what the best way to tackle the water beast was for you!