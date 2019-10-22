What you need to know
- Team Go Rocket Grunts have begun dropping Mysterious Components.
- The Mysterious Components are used by Grunts to take over Pokéstops and steal resources.
- Professor Willow has speculated that these items have a greater, more sinister purpose.
Since the start of Pokémon Go, the most significant missing piece has always been the storyline. While players get snippets of story with Special Research, that's nothing compared to any of the core games. Slowly but surely, that has been changing, and today's announcement promises to go a long way towards building that story. Coming in the form of a report from the resident professor in Pokémon Go, Professor Oak's student Professor Willow, trainers have been informed that Team Go Rocket Grunts have begun dropping a strange new item, Mysterious Components.
While this item does not appear to have a counterpart in the core games, as so many of the Pokémon Go items do, Professor Willow explains that it is the tool for taking over Pokéstops to steal the resources they produce. But that's not all. These Mysterious Components are extremely advanced technology that the professor is sure must have another purpose. In the meantime, he suggests they may serve as the key to tracking down Team Go Rocket.
While we do not yet know how this will play out in the game, intrepid players have posted on Reddit this image as well as new code relating to a map to Giovanni and Team Go Rocket. These are likely related to the Mysterious Components. Either way, this is a promising development in the actual storyline for Pokémon Go. We'll be the first to let you know as soon as more information surfaces!
Do you have thoughts about Team Go Rocket? Theories? Questions? Drop them in the comments below!
Say hello to Dark Mode on iMore!
You asked us to turn out the lights, so we made a light switch. Now the only thing that'll be blinding you is our beautiful prose and not the blog itself! We're thrilled to introduce dark mode to the site, and even more excited that it will match the settings on your phone and computer.
Which Apple TV+ launch show are you most excited for?
Apple TV+ is now just a week away and we're super hyped for all those new shows. But which are you most looking forward to on day one?
HomeKit support comes to the Arlo Ultra security camera
Arlo's ongoing HomeKit rollout continues with the high end Arlo Ultra security camera now compatible.
Turn your Mac mini into the ultimate gaming computer with these accessories
If you plan on doing any gaming on your Mac mini, you're going to want some great gaming accessories to make sure you're getting the best experience.