As many players around the world find themselves unable to leave their homes, Niantic has evolved Pokémon Go to better support play from home. Today, Niantic announced the next change coming to Pokémon Go to support social distancing measures. PokéCoins, once only able to be earned by defending gyms or purchased with real money, will soon be able to be earned through other means. While the exact methods have not been worked out yet, after testing, players will be able to earn PokéCoins by completing a list of featured activities each day. Some of the activities that may be on the list include:

Make an Excellent Throw

Evolve a Pokémon

Make a Great Throw

Use a Berry to help catch a Pokémon

Take a snapshot of your buddy

Catch a Pokémon

Power up a Pokémon

Make a Nice Throw

Transfer a Pokémon

Win a raid

Completing the list of activities each day will reward players with five PokéCoins and the total daily limit will be raised to 55 PokéCoins. Niantic also announced that when this update occurs, gyms will reward fewer PokéCoins at two per hour. Testing for this new feature will begin soon in Australia. Players in Australia will be able to provide feedback which will influence how Niantic chooses to roll out this feature globally.

Are you excited for the chance to be earning PokéCoins again? What ways would you like to see Niantic allow players to earn PokéCoins? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can the very best like no one ever was!