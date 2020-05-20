Pokemon Go Throwback Challenge ChampionSource: Niantic

What you need to know

  • Originally announced as a reward for completing four weeks of Timed Special Research, the final week of the Throwback Challenge can be purchased.
  • Players who earned the final week can also purchase tickets for slightly different additional rewards.
  • Players who neither earn, nor purchase the Timed Special Research will still encounter Galarian variants in the Wild, Raids, and Eggs.

Today, Niantic announced an addition to the Pokémon Go Throwback Challenge Event. Originally announced as reward for completing four weeks of Throwback Challenges, Trainers will now have the opportunity to purchase a ticket for the final week of the Throwback Challenge. Players who managed to complete all four weeks will also have the option to purchase a ticket which will create a second set of research in which the Pokémon Encounters will be replaced with ten Candies each, and the Avatar item of Professor Willow's glasses will be replaced with Stardust. Tickets will go on sale soon, and can only be purchased with real money - not PokéCoins. Tickets will cost $8 USD or your local equivalant.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

Players who earn or purchase a ticket will receive:

The final week of the Throwback Challenge Event will take place on Wednesday, June 3 until Monday, June 8, 2020, at 1 PM local time. Even Trainers who neither earned the final week, nor purchased a ticket will have some fun to look forward to with the following:

Are you excited to take part in the final week of the Pokémon Go Throwback Challenge? Have you completed the first three weeks already? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!

Pokemon Go

Main

Pokemon Go Banner Source: Niantic

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.