Pokémon Go's biggest event yet, the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is almost here and Trainers can now officially choose their version. As previously announced, this event will have Trainers pick a version, Red or Green, and the version they select will have specific Shiny Pokémon, as well as version exclusive Pokémon that can be lured with incense. In order to complete the challenge of catching all 150 Kanto Pokémon, and thus earn an encounter with a Shiny Mew, each Trainer will need to coordinate with a Trainer with the opposing version, just like in the core games.

Red Version Exclusive Pokémon lured by Incense:

Ekans

Oddish

Mankey

Growlithe

Scyther

Electabuzz

Red Version Pokémon with increased Shiny rates:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Pidgey

Ekans

Pikachu

Nidoran♀

Oddish

Diglett

Mankey

Growlithe

Ponyta

Shellder

Drowzee

Krabby

Hitmonlee

Lickitung

Scyther

Electabuzz

Eevee

Kabuto

Dratini

Green Version Exclusive Pokémon lured by Incense:

Sandshrew

Vulpix

Meowth

Bellsprout

Magmar

Pinsir

Green Version Pokémon with increased Shiny rates:

Bulbasaur

Charmander

Squirtle

Pidgey

Pikachu

Sandshrew

Nidoran♂

Vulpix

Meowth

Psyduck

Bellsprout

Geodude

Exeggcute

Hitmonchan

Koffing

Tangela

Horsea

Magmar

Pinsir

Eevee

Omanyte

Dratini

To select your version for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event, just follow these easy steps:

Open the Main Menu from the PokéBall icon. Open your Item Bag. Tap your Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket. A selection pop up will prompt you to tap either Choose Red or Choose Green. After selecting your version, you'll be asked to tap YES to confirm.

Note: You can't change your event version once you've confirmed your choice, so pick carefully!

Which version will you be choosing for the big day? Do you have a friend or family member ready to trade version exclusive Pokémon with? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!