What you need to know
- The Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event will be held on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
- This event will require Trainers to pick a version which will feature exclusive Pokémon.
- Trainers can now select their version for the event.
Pokémon Go's biggest event yet, the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto is almost here and Trainers can now officially choose their version. As previously announced, this event will have Trainers pick a version, Red or Green, and the version they select will have specific Shiny Pokémon, as well as version exclusive Pokémon that can be lured with incense. In order to complete the challenge of catching all 150 Kanto Pokémon, and thus earn an encounter with a Shiny Mew, each Trainer will need to coordinate with a Trainer with the opposing version, just like in the core games.
Red Version Exclusive Pokémon lured by Incense:
- Ekans
- Oddish
- Mankey
- Growlithe
- Scyther
- Electabuzz
Red Version Pokémon with increased Shiny rates:
- Bulbasaur
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Pidgey
- Ekans
- Pikachu
- Nidoran♀
- Oddish
- Diglett
- Mankey
- Growlithe
- Ponyta
- Shellder
- Drowzee
- Krabby
- Hitmonlee
- Lickitung
- Scyther
- Electabuzz
- Eevee
- Kabuto
- Dratini
Green Version Exclusive Pokémon lured by Incense:
Green Version Pokémon with increased Shiny rates:
- Bulbasaur
- Charmander
- Squirtle
- Pidgey
- Pikachu
- Sandshrew
- Nidoran♂
- Vulpix
- Meowth
- Psyduck
- Bellsprout
- Geodude
- Exeggcute
- Hitmonchan
- Koffing
- Tangela
- Horsea
- Magmar
- Pinsir
- Eevee
- Omanyte
- Dratini
To select your version for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event, just follow these easy steps:
- Open the Main Menu from the PokéBall icon.
- Open your Item Bag.
- Tap your Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto ticket.
- A selection pop up will prompt you to tap either Choose Red or Choose Green.
- After selecting your version, you'll be asked to tap YES to confirm.
Note: You can't change your event version once you've confirmed your choice, so pick carefully!
Which version will you be choosing for the big day? Do you have a friend or family member ready to trade version exclusive Pokémon with? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
