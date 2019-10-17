On October 9th, Niantic announced its new tool for submitting locations for Ingress, Pokémon Go, and other games. While this tool was initially only open to level 10+ Ingress players, today the beta version is opening for select Canadian Pokémon Go players. If you happen to be in Canada and are level 40, you can now access this new tool. Wayfarer not only allows players to submit new points of interest to be made into Pokéstops, Gyms, and Portals, but the tool will also allow players to rate and review submissions. Until recently, Niantic's employees have had to review every submission in a relatively slow process. Now, dedicated players will help streamline the process leading to new Pokéstops and Gyms being implemented faster than ever before.

While this tool is only open to level 10+ Ingress players and level 40 Canadian Pokémon Go players, Niantic has promised to open it globally by the end of the year. Still no word yet on whether the level cap will be lowered.

If you're a level 40 Canadian Pokémon Go player, you can sign up for the beta here!

For more information on how the submission process works and what sort of locations Niantic would like to see, check out the video below:

And be sure to check back here often. We'll be the first to let you know when this tool opens up to more players!