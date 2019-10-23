While Pokémon Go has always been a bit behind the core Pokémon games in terms of the Pokédex, Niantic hasn't shied away from promoting new Pokémon. From the introduction of Alolan variant Pokémon to Mimikyu clothing and costumes to the introduction of Meltan and its evolved form, Melmetal, the folks over at Niantic have promoted the core games generations ahead of Pokémon Go's Pokédex. Thanks to data miners on Reddit , trainers can look forward to more cross promotion for the upcoming release of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. The new core games, Sword and Shield are set in a new region, Galar. Like the Alolan region from Pokémon Sun and Pokémon Moon, Galar will feature variants of previously release Pokémon that give these old Pokémon new looks and even new types.

Currently, there are only four known Galarian variants:

Ponyta, a Psychic type with a wild new pastel mane and tail

Zigzagoon and it's evolution Linoone, now a Dark/ Normal type

Wheezing, a Poison/ Fairy type with green gas "beards and moustaches" as well as smokestack "top hats"

While these are the only variants officially announced, there will undoubtedly be more variants in the next month. The Pokémon Company has not made an official statement about adding these variants to Pokémon Go but it seems likely they will be introduced in mid-November along with the release Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

