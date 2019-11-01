Another update to the Willow Report just dropped and after so much character development in the last several updates, this one revealed surprisingly little. With no references to the Team Leaders or the new Team Go Rocket executives, this update did not expand on the NPCs at all. Instead, the focus was on a new version of the Rocket Radar, the Super Rocket Radar and the collaboration of many trainers to implement this new tool. Professor Willow revealed that the Super Rocket Radar could do more than just track down Team Go Rocket activity, but also Team Go Rocket's headquarters itself.

There have been no reports of any of the Looming Shadows storyline or either version of the Rocket Radar reaching the game yet but Professor Willow specifically said he would be relying on trainers from around the world to complete Special Research so Team Go Rocket could be defeated. Far more useful than the rebranding of the Rocket Radar, this tells us that the Looming Shadows storyline will be completed primarily within the Special Research feature of Pokémon Go. This feature gives players a set of several Research Tasks, divided up into multiple steps. The completion of all the steps rewards players generously with XP, Stardust, in game items and even encounters with rare Pokémon. I, for one, am excited to see if this Special Research will involve battles with the Team Go Rocket executives we've recently been introduced to or perhaps even Giovanni himself.

