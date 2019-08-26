With the Water Festival in Pokémon GO — a water-based event — being introduced only a few days ago, we're certain that trainers are already up to their gills in water Pokémon. That means you should capture your favorite water Pokémon (aka Squirtle) in your best gear.

With that in mind, Niantic has introduced some brand new clothes for players to dress their trainers in. These are some brand new team happi coats, perfectly suited for your avatar, no matter whether they're Instinct, Valor or Mystic.

These coats were announced by a tweet from the Pokémon GO official Twitter account.