Shortly after announcing the return of Heatran to Legendary Raids, Niantic announced a new set of Gift Stickers coming soon to Pokémon Go. Gift Stickers are relatively new to Pokémon Go and serve as a way of personalizing Gifts sent to Friends in game. Although a relatively small addition, I must admit, seeing a chonky little Pikachu pop up when opening a Gift always brings a smile to my face. The announcement included an image with a number of new stickers, many of which the datamining team PokéMiners had already uncovered, including:

Treecko

Torchic

Pikachu

Slowpoke

Marill

Alolan Meowth

Slowbro

Mudkip

and a Sticker of a Gift that says "Thank you!"

Although the announcement didn't specify when these new Gift Stickers would be available, some of them have already begun to pop up in some player's PokéShops, where they can be purchased in packs of ten for 35 PokéCoins or 30 for 80 PokéCoins. So far, my PokéShop has featured Marill, Slowpoke, and the Thank you! Gift.

Have you spotted any of these super cute stickers in your PokéShop? Which of these new Gift Stickers is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can be the very best like no one ever was!