On January 22, 2020, Niantic announced that, for the first time ever, players would get to select the next Community Day Pokémon. On February 1, 2020, from 12 AM until 11:59 PM local time, Trainers from all around the world were given a chance to have their say in the Pokémon to be featured in the next monthly Community Day. The options included Vulpix, Dratini, Rhyhorn and Machop, each with their own special Community Day move. However, players couldn't just click a button to submit their vote - no, players had to go out and play to vote. For every PokéStop players spun during the voting period, they would get one of four possible Field Research tasks, each corresponding to one of the four choices. Each completed task counted as a vote for that particular Pokémon.

Today, Niantic announced the winner of this first ever fan choice Community Day: Rhyhorn! Rhyhorn is a Gen I Ground and Rock type whose final evolution, Rhyperior, is one of the top attackers in the game. Even better, Rhyperior evolved on Community Day will know Rhyperior's signature move: Rock Wrecker, which will undoubtedly make Rhyperior even more useful in the coming days. In addition to introducing Rhyperior's signature move, the coming Community Day will also see the release the shiny version of Rhyhorn to Pokémon Go. The next Community Day will be held on February 22, 2020, from 11 AM to 2 PM local time in the Northern Hemisphere and from 3 PM to 6 PM local time in the Southern Hemisphere. There will also be a 3X Catch Stardust bonus during those hours.

Are you excited for Rhyhorn's Community Day? Did you have your hopes up for a different Pokémon? Let us know in the comments and be sure to check out our Pokémon Go guides so you too can be a Pokémon Master!