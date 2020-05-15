What you need to know
- Niantic announced the Play at Home Menu coming soon to Pokémon Go.
- The Play at Home Menu will be available first on the Pokémon Go website before being released to the app.
- Play at Home will be divided up into six sections: Catch, Gift, Battle, Research, Buddy, and Style.
Today, Niantic announced a new feature coming soon to Pokémon Go: the Play at Home Menu. While this new feature will be released on the Official Pokémon Go website at first, it will eventually be added to the app itself. The Play at Home Menu will be divided into six different categories at launch, all of which can be enjoyed during solo play. The categories available at launch will include Catching Pokémon, sending gifts to friends, Battling other Trainers, completing Research, improving your Buddy level with your Buddy Pokémon, and styling your Trainer avatar. The Play at Home Menu promises to be your go-to source of information on each and every activity you can engage with in Pokémon Go, while playing solo. Each section will offer refresher courses on long-standing features such as using Incense to draw in more Pokémon, or dressing up your Trainer avatar with items from the Style Shop, as well as new features like the free daily bonus Research.
Are you excited to try out the new Play at Home Menu? What new features would you like to see Niantic introduce to Pokémon Go to make solo play more enjoyable? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
