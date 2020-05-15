Today, Niantic announced a new feature coming soon to Pokémon Go: the Play at Home Menu. While this new feature will be released on the Official Pokémon Go website at first, it will eventually be added to the app itself. The Play at Home Menu will be divided into six different categories at launch, all of which can be enjoyed during solo play. The categories available at launch will include Catching Pokémon, sending gifts to friends, Battling other Trainers, completing Research, improving your Buddy level with your Buddy Pokémon, and styling your Trainer avatar. The Play at Home Menu promises to be your go-to source of information on each and every activity you can engage with in Pokémon Go, while playing solo. Each section will offer refresher courses on long-standing features such as using Incense to draw in more Pokémon, or dressing up your Trainer avatar with items from the Style Shop, as well as new features like the free daily bonus Research.

