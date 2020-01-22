For the first time ever, Niantic is taking votes on Community Day Pokémon but voting will be done in a very unusual way. Instead of simply casting your vote, you have to get out and play to vote. During the voting period, every single PokéStop will be giving out the following limited Research Tasks:

Vote for Machop Community Day! Catch 20 Pokémon

Vote for Rhyhorn Community Day! Catch 20 Pokémon

Vote for Vulpix Community Day! Catch 20 Pokémon

Vote for Dratini Community Day! Catch 20 Pokémon

Each completed Research will count as one vote towards that Pokémon species for February's Community Day. The candidates for the February Community Day Pokémon are:

Vulpix: Both Kanto and Alolan Vulpix would be featured and the subsequent Ninetales would learn the Community Day exclusive move, Weather Ball (Fire for Kanto and Ice for Alolan.) The Kanto version of Vulpix and Ninetales would be available in Shiny for the first time ever in Pokémon Go.

Machop: Any Machamp evolved for Community Day would learn the exclusive move, Payback.

Rhyhorn: Any Rhyperior evolved for Community Day would learn Rhyperior's signature move, Rock Wrecker. Shiny Rhyhorns would also be available for the first time ever in Pokémon Go.

Dratini: Dragonite evolved on this Community Day would have a new exclusive move, Superpower.

Are you excited for this new and unique approach to voting? Which Pokémon are you going to be voting for?