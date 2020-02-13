The details for Pokémon Go's Valentine's Event have arrived as the event goes live in some time zones. The event begins February 14, at 8 AM local time and will run through Monday evening, at 10 PM. Pink Pokémon will be showing up in the Wild, in Field Research tasks, and in 7 KM Friend Eggs.

During this event, 7 KM Eggs will include:

Lickitung

Porygon

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Tyrogue

Smoochum

Luvdisc

Happiny

Audino

Alomomola

Speaking of Audino and Alomomola, these two will also be showing up in the Wild. They will both be uncommon so only the luckiest of Trainers will find them. They will still be available after the Event but will remain incredibly rare. Also seeing increased rates during this event, Shiny Happiny will be hatching from 7 KM Eggs and Shiny Chansey will be appearing in the Wild.

There will be a Lickitung Raid Day during this event on Saturday, February 15, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Lickitung will take over Four Star Raids and will know the exclusive move: Body Slam, and it will have a chance of being Shiny. During this time, Trainers will be able to collect five additional daily Raid Passes from PokéStop photodisc spins. Trainers can only hold one pass at a time, so be sure to use them to battle Lickitung while they're available. In addition to all of that, there will be special Luvdisc themed clothes in the Avatar Style Shop so you can dress for the occassion.

