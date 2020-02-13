What you need to know
- From Friday, February 14, 2020, at 8 AM local time until Monday, February 17, at 10 PM, the Pokémon Go Valentine's Event will be happening.
- Pink Pokémon will be more plentiful in the Wild, 7 KM Eggs, and Field Research.
- On Saturday, February 15, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, there will be a Lickitung Raid Day.
The details for Pokémon Go's Valentine's Event have arrived as the event goes live in some time zones. The event begins February 14, at 8 AM local time and will run through Monday evening, at 10 PM. Pink Pokémon will be showing up in the Wild, in Field Research tasks, and in 7 KM Friend Eggs.
During this event, 7 KM Eggs will include:
- Lickitung
- Porygon
- Cleffa
- Igglybuff
- Tyrogue
- Smoochum
- Luvdisc
- Happiny
- Audino
- Alomomola
Speaking of Audino and Alomomola, these two will also be showing up in the Wild. They will both be uncommon so only the luckiest of Trainers will find them. They will still be available after the Event but will remain incredibly rare. Also seeing increased rates during this event, Shiny Happiny will be hatching from 7 KM Eggs and Shiny Chansey will be appearing in the Wild.
There will be a Lickitung Raid Day during this event on Saturday, February 15, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Lickitung will take over Four Star Raids and will know the exclusive move: Body Slam, and it will have a chance of being Shiny. During this time, Trainers will be able to collect five additional daily Raid Passes from PokéStop photodisc spins. Trainers can only hold one pass at a time, so be sure to use them to battle Lickitung while they're available. In addition to all of that, there will be special Luvdisc themed clothes in the Avatar Style Shop so you can dress for the occassion.
Are you excited for the Valentine's festivities? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
xCloud on iPad is my dream come true, but it's only just a start
I've been waiting for what feels like forever to get my hands on Xbox Project xCloud for iPad, and it's finally here. So far, it's a solid start, but there's so much room to grow.
AquaTech introduces the AxisGO iPhone 11 water housing
What's the point in having great cameras if you can't take them way underwater?
Apple Watch might one day have replaceable modules
A newly published Apple patent has revealed how Apple could one day offer users the option to swap and replace modules on their Apple Watch to change its functionality.
The best charging docks for Poké Ball Plus
We've rounded up the best Poké Ball Plus charging docks for you to pick from. See which one fits you best.