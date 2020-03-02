Best Answer: No. The personality test at the start of the game will suggest a character for you, but you can choose from any of the 16 main character Pokémon. After you've chosen your main character, you'll also get to choose who your buddy is from the remaining 15 Pokémon.
- To the rescue: Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX ($60 at Amazon)
The personality quiz
Upon starting Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX on your Nintendo Switch, the game will immediately launch into a quiz. This will be a mixture of silly and serious questions to get a feel for your unique personality. Of course, you can always answer questions according to what you think will land you on your favorite Pokémon. However, it's more fun to simply see which Pokémon the game feels most closely represents who you are.
If you don't like the Pokémon that it pairs you with, there's no need to worry. You can choose any of the 16 main characters instead of being stuck with the one it suggests. After that, you also get to choose who your supporting character will be from the remaining Pokémon. In that way, it's a bit like double-dipping. You can choose two of your favorites from the list.
Which Pokémon can I choose from?
There are 16 Pokémon who can be the main character and support character. However, the choices only come from the first three core Pokémon RPGs. Here are all the Pokémon you can choose from:
- Bulbasaur
- Squirtle
- Charmander
- Pikachu
- Eevee
- Machop
- Psyduck
- Meowth
- Cubone
- Chikorita
- Totodile
- Cyndaquil
- Treeko
- Mudkip
- Torchic
- Skitty
What is Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX?
It's a Nintendo Switch remake of the first two Pokémon Mystery Dungeon games that originally released on Game Boy Advance and DS back in 2005. You lead a team of Pokémon into dungeons to complete missions and rescue fellow Pokémon. Whenever you complete a task, your team earns Rescue Points and can increase your team's rank. Unlike other Pokémon games, there are no trainers involved in battles.
You'll interact with other Pokémon in a little village and can train up your team to make them more powerful. Along the way, you'll recruit more Pokémon to your team and will unravel a touching story.
Calling the troops
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
Save and recruit fellow Pokémon
Play as a team of Pokémon who take on quests to rescue and recruit various Pokémon from the first three Pokémon Generations.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Every Nintendo Switch Lite color confirmed so far in 2020
The Nintendo Switch Lite is shaping up to look like a fantastic handheld variant of Nintendo's hottest gaming machine, but what colors can you get it in? Here's the answer.
Third-party Nintendo Switch docks that won't brick your console
Third-party docks have been known to break Nintendo Switch consoles in the past. We've done the research and identified three docks that are safe to use. See which one fits your needs.
Voice chat with others in these games with the Nintendo Switch Online app
Nintendo doesn't have voice chat directly in the games themselves, but you can use the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app to do this and more. Here are all of the games that currently support the Nintendo Switch Online app.