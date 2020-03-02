Best Answer: No. The personality test at the start of the game will suggest a character for you, but you can choose from any of the 16 main character Pokémon. After you've chosen your main character, you'll also get to choose who your buddy is from the remaining 15 Pokémon.

The personality quiz

Upon starting Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX on your Nintendo Switch, the game will immediately launch into a quiz. This will be a mixture of silly and serious questions to get a feel for your unique personality. Of course, you can always answer questions according to what you think will land you on your favorite Pokémon. However, it's more fun to simply see which Pokémon the game feels most closely represents who you are.

If you don't like the Pokémon that it pairs you with, there's no need to worry. You can choose any of the 16 main characters instead of being stuck with the one it suggests. After that, you also get to choose who your supporting character will be from the remaining Pokémon. In that way, it's a bit like double-dipping. You can choose two of your favorites from the list.

Which Pokémon can I choose from?