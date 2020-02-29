As the name implies, Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX is all about going on rescue missions to save other Pokémon. That means there's lots of battling, leveling up, and recruiting to do as you progress through the storyline. If you're wanting to get far in this game without any majoy complications, there are a few things you should know. Here are some tips and tricks for Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX.

Choose a good starter

The game starts off by having you complete a personality quiz, which assigns a Pokémon to you. However, you don't have to stick with this suggestion. There are 16 starters to choose from and then after you've made your decision you get to choose who your first teammate will be from the remaining 15 Pokémon. The first several dungeons you encounter are strong against Grass types. As such, if you're a first time Mystery Dungeon player, we highly recommend choosing a Water and a Fire-type as your first Pokémon as both types do well early in the game. Fortunately, there are plenty of Water and Fire-types to choose from. Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more Don't get surprise attacked

Whenever you run around in a dungeon, the map will be revealed on the left side of the screen as you explore. Notice that blue dots on the map are items and objectives, whereas red dots on the map are oncoming enemies. Keep your eye on these red dots so you don't get attacked while in a vulnerable state. You're running out of time There's a countdown for how long you can take within each dungeon. As such, you don't want to dilly dally too much on your missions. If you run out of time you will faint and lose any items or weapons you have on you. You can make your team run super quickly by pressing down the B button. However, doing so will quickly deplete your hunger gauge. Don't starve, take some food with you

These cute little Pokémon need to keep up their energy after running around dungeons all day. Whenever you're on a mission, you'll see an orange circle next to your Pokémon's HP in the upper right hand corner. This is the Belly stat and each step the leader takes depletes this guage. This gets especially obvious when you run through a dungeon instead of walking. If the leader's belly is empty, the Pokémon will lose HP with each step it takes. This means that before leaving for a mission you should always store up plenty of food for your Pokémon to eat while in the field. You can purchase food from the green Kecleon in Pokémon Square. Make your attacks stronger

By talking to the Gulpin in Pokémon Square, you can pay to Link your attacks together. This basically means that whenever a certain Pokémon attacks, they will use two moves at the same time, thus increasing their attack power. Now, this does cost money, so you'll need to save up in order to make all of you're Pokémon as strong as possible. Additionally, whenever you use a Link attack, you'll use more of your hunger guage than usual. Take it to the bank

If you faint in a dungeon, all of the money you have on you will disappear. As such, it's important to leave money in the Falicity Bank before running off on a mission. You'll find the bank in the Pokémon Square fittingly being manned by a Persian. One of the things you're going to want to save your money for is Reviver Seeds, which do exactly what they sound like: They revive fallen team members. However, they're very costly. Take advantage of storage

As with your money, all the items you have on you are lost if you should faint in a dungeon. This can be really bad especially if you have rare or expensive goods on hand. Before heading off on a mission take stock of your inventory and try to bring only the essentials with you. You can store your other belongings with the Kangaskhan in the Pokémon Square. Hit the gym

As you're playing, you might quickly discover that certain enemies are hard to beat. Additionally, you'll recruit new Pokémon to your team that might not be as high leveled as you like. While you could run through various dungeons to level everyone up, there's an easier way to grind. You'll find a Makuhita on the very South end of Pokémon Square. Talk to him in order to train in the dojo. This will help your teammates level up and become stronger so you can take on those difficult enemies together. If you participate in the Tricks of the Trade, you'll basically be shown tutorials, but will earn helpful healing items for going so. Beat the first boss to unlock recruiting You read that right. You cannot start recruiting other Pokemon to your team until you take down the first boss. That means you and your buddy will need to be strong, like super strong. To do that, make sure you head to Makuhita's dojo and bring plenty of restorative items with you on your missions. To the rescue Those are all the tips and tricks we have for now. Since the game is still new, we might discover additional things that will help you on your rescue quests. If that happens we'll be sure to update this page. Good luck out there and have fun!