Which Pokémon can I play as?

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX begins by having you take a personality quiz to determine which Pokémon best represents you. However, you don't have to use the Pokémon it suggests. When choosing your main character, there are 16 Pokémon to choose from. Here are all the choices you can choose from:

Bulbasaur

Squirtle

Charmander

Pikachu

Eevee

Machop

Psyduck

Meowth

Cubone

Chikorita

Totodile

Cyndaquil

Treeko

Mudkip

Torchic

Skitty

If you have a hard time deciding, no worries! After you select your main character, you'll be able to choose your first team member from the remaining 15 Pokémon. That way you can play with two of your favorites from this list.

What is Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX?

This Nintendo Switch game is actually a remake of the original Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team and Red Rescue Team games that were released on Game Boy Advance and DS back in 2005. Compared to other Pokémon games, gameplay is very different in Mystery Dungeon as there is no trainer involved.

Instead, players start the game by realizing they've been turned into a Pokémon (one of the 16 mentioned above). The game revolves around taking on rescue missions to save fellow Pokémon in dungeons. While on your travels, you'll recruit additional Pokémon to your team, level up your teammates, and can earn points towards increasing your team's rank.

Though it has a cutesy art style and adorable characters, the original games provided an emotional journey for many players. Whether you played the original games or are experiencing Pokémon Mystery Dungeon for the first time, we expect the same from this Switch version.