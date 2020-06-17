Pokemon Sword Shield Preorder BonusSource: iMore

The Pokémon Sword and Shield Expansion Pass is finally available to play. Anyone who pre-ordered the DLC gets two special outfits for their main character to wear: A Pikachu outfit and an Eevee outfit. But to access them, players will need to take the necessary steps and input a code. Here's how to do it.

How to redeem the Pikachu and Eevee pre-order outfits

Players should have received an email upon pre-ordering the Expansion Pass. You'll find your Mystery Gift Code in that email.

  1. Turn on Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield.

  2. Press X to open the menu.

    Pokemon Sword Shield How To Get Bulbasaur SquirtlePokemon Sword Shield How To Get Bulbasaur SquirtleSource: iMore and Rebecca Spear / iMore

  3. Select Mystery Gift.

  4. Select Get a Mystery Gift.

    Pokemon Sword Shield Preorder BonusPokemon Sword Shield Preorder BonusSource: iMore

  5. Select Get with Code/Password.

  6. After connecting to the internet, the game will ask for a code. Enter the 16-digit code from the email you received after purchasing the Expansion Pass.

    Pokemon Sword Shield Preorder BonusPokemon Sword Shield Preorder Bonus 004Source: iMore

  7. Select OK.

  8. The game will play an animation and retrieve the gift. Select Clothing Gift.

    Pokemon Sword Shield Preorder Bonus 004Pokemon Sword Shield Preorder BonusSource: iMore

  9. Press A once the clothing set has been retrieved.

  10. Now repeat steps 1- 9 using the other code.

    Pokemon Sword Shield Preorder BonusPokemon Sword Shield Preorder BonusSource: iMore

Now that you've done what you need to redeem your sweet Pikachu and Eevee outfits, you can run around wearing this sweet getup in the game. There are two codes, one for the Eevee outfit and one for the Pikachu outfit, so be sure to redeem both of them. Have fun playing the Expansion Pass! I hope you can catch many new Pokémon that weren't in the original Galar region.

