As you're braving the tall grasses and exploring Pokémon Sword and Shield's Galar region, you're probably on the look out for brand new Pokémon and Galarian variants. Those of you who own Shield will have the opportunity to catch the Galarian form of Ponyta, a cute little unicorn Pokémon with pastel coloring. Unfortunately, this little creature isn't the easiest to find. Here's how to catch a Galarian Ponyta and how to evolve it into Galarian Rapidash. Where to find Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Ponyta is exclusive to Pokémon Shield and can only be caught in Glimwood Tangle, the forest between Stow-on-Side and Ballonlea. However, unlike other places, the Pokémon you encounter in this forest can't be seen in the overworld. They only appear with random encounters within the tall grass.

These gentle foals are easily spooked so you'll need to move slowly and gently through the grass if you hope to catch one. Additionally, they're a little more on the rare side, so you'll likely need to investigate the area for awhile before one pops up. Unlike Ponyta's original Fire-type form, Galarian Ponyta is a Psychic-type Pokémon. One of the perks of catching a Galarian Ponyta is that this Pokémon knows Pastel Veil, an ability that prevents itself and its allies from becoming poisoned. If you have a Pokémon that's already poisoned, you can also use Galarian Ponyta to cure its comrades. Pretty nifty, huh? It's sure to come in handy when you go up against notorious Poison-type Pokémon. Evolving into Rapidash