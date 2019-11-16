As much as I think that Pokémon Sword and Shield's Galar region is an absolute feast for the eyes, it's super convenient to fast traveling around the map instead of backtracking trails the long way. One of the best things about Pokémon Sword and Shield is that you can fly to places you've already been to from pretty early on. In previous games, you usually only acquired this ability once you'd made it through most of the map. The funny thing is, while the game lets you know that Flying Taxis are available, it doesn't really teach you how to use this feature. Here's how to use the Flying Taxi in Pokémon Sword and Shield.
When can I start using the Flying Taxi?
Shortly after you've reached the Motostoke Stadium you'll be able to use the Flying Taxi, which is basically a Corviknight that flies you around the map. Depending on how much time you spend investigating the Wild Area and catching Pokémon, it could take you anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to unlock the Flying Taxi after you've started a new game.
How to use a Flying Taxi
- While in the game press X on your right Joy-Con.
When the menu pops up, select Town Map.
- When the map appears, using the joystick or the buttons on your left Joy-Con, move the cursor over the location you want to fast travel to. Note that you can only fast travel to loctions you've been to already.
Press A to initiate the Flying Taxi.
- The game will ask you if this is really where you want to go. Select "Yes".
In the blink of an eye, you'll be at the city, route, or location you selected and you can continue on with your game.
There you have it. Now you know how to fast travel around the Galar region map using the Corviknight Flying Taxi. It's kind of funny that the game doesn't walk you through this process, given how tutorial-focused it is at first. At any rate, it's nice that you can fly around the map so easily from the get-go. Enjoy your travels in the Galar region and good luck catching all those new Pokémon!
Additional Equipment
I love these accessories and have found that they greatly improve my Switch gaming sessions. See if anything catches your eye.
Pro Controller ($62 at Amazon)
Whether you've got the larger Nintendo Switch or the Switch Lite, you can benefit from using a Pro Controller. It features motion controls, amiibo functionality, and a better ergonomic design to enhance your gaming experience. It's also wireless, so you won't have to worry about tripping over cables.
Hori Compact Playstand ($13 at Amazon)
Whether you're using a Switch Lite or the larger Switch having a stand can be incredibly helpful. I typically use mine on the go when I either need to charge my Switch or when I simply want to bring the screen closer to my face.
Gimme some space! ($26 at Amazon)
Regardless of the version of Switch you're using, you can always benefit from having more memory on the system. This microSD card has a cute Mario mushroom on it and gives you 128GB. That's plenty of space for screenshots, game data, and downloads.
Updated September 24, 2019: Added section on setting network DNS back to Automatic.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Turn your Nintendo Switch into the ultimate console with a microSD card
With only 32GB on board, you’re going to need to make the most of the Switch’s expandable storage with a microSD card. Here’s our top picks to keep you gaming strong.
Playing together is easy with these local multiplayer and co-op games
Playing with friends online is always fun, but sometimes sitting together and playing is just that much better. Here are all the local multiplayer and co-op games you can play with your friends!
All exclusive Switch games of 2019
It's a great time to be a Nintendo fan. Check out the impressive list of exclusive Switch games coming out in 2019.