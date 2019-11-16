As much as I think that Pokémon Sword and Shield's Galar region is an absolute feast for the eyes, it's super convenient to fast traveling around the map instead of backtracking trails the long way. One of the best things about Pokémon Sword and Shield is that you can fly to places you've already been to from pretty early on. In previous games, you usually only acquired this ability once you'd made it through most of the map. The funny thing is, while the game lets you know that Flying Taxis are available, it doesn't really teach you how to use this feature. Here's how to use the Flying Taxi in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

When can I start using the Flying Taxi?

Shortly after you've reached the Motostoke Stadium you'll be able to use the Flying Taxi, which is basically a Corviknight that flies you around the map. Depending on how much time you spend investigating the Wild Area and catching Pokémon, it could take you anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to unlock the Flying Taxi after you've started a new game.

How to use a Flying Taxi

While in the game press X on your right Joy-Con. When the menu pops up, select Town Map. When the map appears, using the joystick or the buttons on your left Joy-Con, move the cursor over the location you want to fast travel to. Note that you can only fast travel to loctions you've been to already. Press A to initiate the Flying Taxi. The game will ask you if this is really where you want to go. Select "Yes".

In the blink of an eye, you'll be at the city, route, or location you selected and you can continue on with your game.