Snapping up a new 4K TV is the goal of many shoppers this Prime Day . If you're yet to pull the trigger on one, the Samsung Q90T QLED 4K smart TV is down to its best-ever price right now at Amazon for the last few hours of the event. At $2,597.99, it is around $700 lower than it has been selling for most recently and lower than we've ever seen it go before.

If you're looking for the absolute best picture quality and color accuracy, the Samsung Q90T is the company's best 4K TV out right now. This smart TV comes with your choice of three voice assistants, Alexa, Bixby, and Google, on top of Samsung's fantastic smart features, which can help you complete various tasks. Plus, with 4K and HDR 10+, you know that every image is going to pop right off that amazing looking screen.

We've never seen this TV set drop anywhere near this low before so it's no surprise that Samsun has saved this deal until the final few hours of Prime Day. Before today, the lowest it has ever gone was just shy of $3,000 just to put today's deal into context. It won't be long before this deal expires or sells out so don't wait on it if a 4K TV is in your Prime Day wish list this year.