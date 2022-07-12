Even though Apple has gotten wiser and added more ports to its MacBook lineup in recent years, it might not be enough. You might need adapters to hook up a bunch of devices. For this, consider a USB-C hub, many of which will solve all of your connection needs in one device. USB-C hubs come in various styles and price points. Luckily, many are currently on sale, thanks to Prime Day.
Check out some of the USB-C hubs deals below and look at our best USB-C hub roundup; many of these are the same.
Powerful
- : Anker USB C Hub for MacBook, PowerExpand Direct | $20 off
- : TOTU 11-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter with Ethernet Compatible for Mac and other Type C Laptops | 22% off
- : HyperDrive Pro 8-in-2 | 27% off
- : uni USB-C to USB Hub 4 Ports - space gray | 20% off
- : HyperDrive 9-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter for iPad Pro | 20% off
- : Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Adapter | $15 off
Anker USB C Hub for MacBook, PowerExpand Direct | $20 off
When reviewing the Anker PowerExpand Direct we found it to be the little hub that could. It's nearly as powerful as a docking station but costs a fraction and doesn't take up as much space. It has two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, micro SD and SD card readers, a Lightning audio port, a USB-C port for high-speed data transfer, and a USB-C port for up to 100 watts of power delivery.
TOTU 11-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter with Ethernet Compatible for Mac and other Type C Laptops | 22% off
With USB 3.0 and USB 2.0, you can charge devices, connect external hard drives, plug in a keyboard, and much more. The HDMI and VGA ports allow you to connect to a big-screen display or TV for 4K support. On top of all that, there is also a Gigabit Ethernet port, TF and microSD card readers, and a USB-C port. Are you dizzy yet?
HyperDrive Pro 8-in-2 | 27% off
Take a peek at HyperDrive's unique hub style for a sleek-looking hub. It snaps right into place in your two MacBook Pro ports, turning it into eight different ports (including replacing the two USB-C ports you lost). It supports 40Gbp/s data transfer, 5K display, HDMI, SD, micro SD, mini DisplayPort, and USB-A. You'll never have to dangle your dongle from the side of your MacBook Pro again.
uni USB-C to USB Hub 4 Ports - space gray | 20% off
If you don't want to spend the money on a big multi-port hub when all you need is some USB-A ports, uni has you covered. This simple, inexpensive hub converts one USB-C port into four USB-A ports.
HyperDrive 9-in-1 USB-C Hub Adapter for iPad Pro | 20% off
The HyperDrive Hub Adapter comes in aluminum to match your iPad Pro and provides nine ports and pass-through charging.
Satechi Type-C Mobile Pro Hub Adapter | $15 off
Satechi's hub is straightforward and gives you four ports while sitting flush with the iPad Pro. However, it lacks an SD card slot.
USB-C hubs bring a lot of customization to the table since they instantly give you access to ports that are not available on your computer. So find the one that meets your needs and budget, and enjoy.
