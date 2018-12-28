How many times have you been excited to check out a video online only to click the link and see "The uploader has not made this video available in your country?" That has to be one of the most frustrating things online. Or maybe you want to see what local streaming services look like abroad. Better yet, you definitely want to protect your online privacy — keeping your browsing habits anonymous. A quality VPN is the solution to all of that.
ZenMate VPN is just what you're looking for to protect your data while on Wi-Fi in public (or even at home), hide your IP to keep your online identity anonymous, unblock restricted YouTube videos, and much more. The best part is that, though a lifetime subscription would regularly cost $1,000, you can get yours at iMore Digital Offers for only $89, a savings of 91%.
ZenMate VPN encrypts your browser traffic in order to protect your data, and there's even a handy browser extensions so that you can switch locations on a whim. If you're trying to check out streaming services, news publications, or social media from around the world, ZenMate removes the geo restrictions so that you can browse unfettered. You can choose from 30 countries, and you'll be browsing at top speed no matter where you "say" you're from. ZenMate VPN will even block malicious sites in order to protect your browsing even further.
If you're tired of region-blocked content, and you want to maintain anonymity while you freely browse the internet, then a VPN is the best option, and a lifetime subscription to ZenMate VPN for only $89 is an excellent solution. But wait! Use coupon code ZENMATE40 to save an additional 40% and you'll pay just $53.40!
Don't miss out on this great offer that's available for a limited time only!