A Pokémon GO raid is an hour-long event that takes place at gyms found throughout the game, and can be completed back to back at multiple gyms. They usually feature legendary Pokémon, and this next raid brings Rayquaza.

Players will be able to take on Rayquaza on Sunday, September 1, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time. An increased number of 5-star raids will occur during this hour. This will be your last chance of 2019 to catch a shiny Rayquaza.

Even if you've caught Rayquaza before you can still take part in these raids. Just team up with a group of friends and you're ready to go, but there's no guarantee you'll catch him. If you do manage to catch one, or even snatch up a shiny, it'll be a great addition to your growing Pokédex.