What you need to know
- Niantic has announced two new features coming to Pokémon Go soon.
- Reality Blending will allow Pokémon in AR mode to move behind objects, giving a more dynamic feel.
- PokéStop scanning will allow players to contribute to the development of 3-D maps of PokéStops and Gyms.
As Niantic seeks to improve the AR aspects of its games, it has announced two new features coming soon to Pokémon Go. The first feature, Reality Blending will allow for a more dynamic experience when using AR mode. Reality Blending will allow for Pokémon to move behind real life objects, and peek out from behind said objects, remaining partially obscured. Unlike other features, which are generally rolled out either to top level players, players in specific regions, or both, Reality Blending will first be available to random players with specific devices. Random Trainers using the Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S10, Google Pixel 3, and Google Pixel 4 will be selected to test this new feature first before it is gradually rolled out to more devices and more players.
The second new feature announced today is PokéStop scanning. The PokéStop Scan is an adaptation of a feature already incorporated into another Niantic game, Ingress. Players with the PokéStop Scan will be able to take ten second videos of PokéStops and Gyms, which will then be used to create 3-D maps of these real world locations, as well as to better augment reality in real time. The PokéStop Scan will automatically blur out faces and license plates, and no personal data will be collected or stored with these files. This new feature will be released to level 40 Trainers early next month before being rolled out to other players based upon level.
Are you excited to get a more dynamic AR experience in Pokémon Go? Will you be contributing to Niantic's 3-D map of real life locations using the PokéStop Scan? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
