After announcing the roll out of the new Remote Raid Passes today, Niantic made another announcement: to celebrate the new remote raid feature, three Legendary Pokémon will be returning for a limited time to Five Star Raids. The Mythical Pokémon Darkrai, the Legendary Altered Forme Giratina, and Legendary Sword of Justice Virizion will be returning to Five Star Raids for one week each.

Darkrai: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 1 pm until Tuesday, May 5 at 1 pm PST.

Altered Forme Giratina: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 1 pm until Tuesday, May 12, at 1 pm PST.

Virizion: Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 1 pm until Tuesday, May 19 at 1 pm PST.

All three of these Pokémon have the potential to be Shiny, and DarkraI has remained one of the top ten attackers in the game since its introduction. Niantic did stress that all players should still follow all local health authorities when playing Pokémon Go, and especially for those in rural areas, these Raids might still not be possible, even if players can get close enough to a gym to participate. However, for many who have been just out of reach of gyms and live with or near other players, this is a chance to finally get back to Raids.

Are you excited to tackle these Legendary Raid bosses once again? Who would you like to see as the next Legendary Raid boss?