The next Legendary Raid bosses have been announced, and it's a trio of Dragon types. These Legendary Pokémon from the Unova region are also known as the Tao Trio, each representing one of three concepts: Yin, Yang, and Wuji. The first to come to Legendary Raids will be Reshiram, a Dragon and Fire type Pokémon who is said to represent Yang. Reshiram is the mascot of Pokémon Black and an exciting addition to the Pokémon Go Pokédex! Zekrom, a Dragon and Electric type, and Kyurem, a Dragon and Ice type, will be following soon after Reshiram.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1 PM PST, Reshiram will be in five star raids for three weeks, wrapping up on Tuesday, June 16. Reshiram will also be featured in a Raid Hour on each Wednesday at 6 PM local time, during which nearly all gyms will be taken over for an entire hour with Reshiram raids. All of the Reshiram raids can be challenged remotely using the new Remote Raid Passes, so be sure to stock up!

Are you looking forward to challenging Reshiram in Legendary Raids? Which of these three Dragons are you most excited to add to your roster? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to keep an eye out for our Reshiram, Zekrom, and Kyurem Raid guides coming soon. In the meantime, check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!