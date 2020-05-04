Mother's Day is less than one week away, and if you're still stumped on what to buy your loved one, Roku's latest sale is here to help. With offers on streaming devices, wireless speakers, and even streaming channels, Roku gives you a number of ways to make mom's day special. Best of all, various retailers are getting in on these deals so you can shop where you like and even score free shipping on select purchases.

The main deal you don't want to miss out on this week if you or mom don't own a streaming device already is on the Roku Streaming Stick+. It's down to $39.99 at retailers like Best Buy and Target saving you $10 off its full cost. Meanwhile, if you're looking for something a bit more affordable, the Roku Express is on sale for $24.99 at both retailers as well. While the Express is capable of streaming in 1080p HD, the Roku Streaming Stick+ can stream content in 4K UHD. Both of these deals are valid only through May 9.

If you already have a Roku TV at home, you won't need a Roku streaming stick, but a pair of Roku TV Wireless Speakers could make a big difference in how you watch TV. The set is down to $149.99 through the end of the month, saving you $50 off its usual cost in the process.

Roku is also offering free trials to select channels you can stream using your Roku device or TV. You can score free 30-day trials of Showtime and Starz, Prime Video, iHeartRadio, or Daily Burn for a limited time.

Both Best Buy and Target offer free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, and since Best Buy isn't open for customers to shop in currently, only curbside pickup is an option there at this time. Target does allow free in-store pickup if you want to skip the shipping charge on a smaller order. You can also save an extra 5% there by using a free Target RedCard.