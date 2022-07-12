For Apple silicon and Intel-based Macs, Parallels Desktop lets your run full versions of Windows 11 and other operating systems on your computer. During Prime Day, you can get a one-year subscription to Parallels Desktop for just $60 or $20 off the regular price. A Pro version is also available for $25 off the regular price. The software got a rare 5/5 star rating when released last fall.
First introduced in 2006 and updated regularly, Parallels Desktop is the most popular virtualization software for Mac users. This version, No. 17, is its best yet and works with macOS Monterey and Windows 11.
Go virtual
Parallels 17 | up to 25% off
Whether your macOS or Mac version, Parallels Desktop 17 is almost certainly the virtualization tool for you. As you can see in this Parallels Desktop 17 review, it's the company's best version.
Parallels 17 allows you to seamlessly run Windows apps and games side-by-side with macOS apps without rebooting your computer. Optimized for macOS Monterey and Windows 11, the software lets you run multiple operating systems simultaneously, including Windows, Linux, and macOS. The Pro version is intended for developers, testers, and power users.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
