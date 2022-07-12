For Apple silicon and Intel-based Macs, Parallels Desktop lets your run full versions of Windows 11 and other operating systems on your computer. During Prime Day, you can get a one-year subscription to Parallels Desktop for just $60 or $20 off the regular price. A Pro version is also available for $25 off the regular price. The software got a rare 5/5 star rating when released last fall.

First introduced in 2006 and updated regularly, Parallels Desktop is the most popular virtualization software for Mac users. This version, No. 17, is its best yet and works with macOS Monterey and Windows 11.

Go virtual