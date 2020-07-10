This summer, Samsung is hosting the Summer of Galaxy promotion, a month-long celebration for new and existing Galaxy fans to unleash the power of 5G connectivity, and next week, it's offering free in game items for Pokémon Go Trainers. Players who are taking part in the Summer of Galaxy can log into the Samsung's Summer of Galaxy Owner Rewards Portal beginning Monday, July 13, 2020 to claim codes for a free tie dye shirt and matching tie dye hat for their Pokémon Go Avatars. Codes can be redeemed at Niantic's Offer Redemption page.

