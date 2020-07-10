What you need to know
- Samsung's current Summer of Galaxy promotion will be offering free Pokémon Go items soon.
- Beginning July 13, 2020, participants can claim their free tie dye shirt and hat.
- Codes can be claimed in the Samsung's Summer of Galaxy Owner Rewards Portal.
This summer, Samsung is hosting the Summer of Galaxy promotion, a month-long celebration for new and existing Galaxy fans to unleash the power of 5G connectivity, and next week, it's offering free in game items for Pokémon Go Trainers. Players who are taking part in the Summer of Galaxy can log into the Samsung's Summer of Galaxy Owner Rewards Portal beginning Monday, July 13, 2020 to claim codes for a free tie dye shirt and matching tie dye hat for their Pokémon Go Avatars. Codes can be redeemed at Niantic's Offer Redemption page.
While this offer is only available for one week to Summer of Galaxy participants, there will be plenty more Pokémon Go news as we get closer to the event of the year: Pokémon GO Fest 2020! So be sure to check back, and in the meantime, check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Photos reveal stunning new Apple Store in Beijing, opening soon
Photos have shown off Apple's stunning new Sanlitun store, which will replace Apple's first-ever store in China.
iPhone 12 120Hz decision hangs in the balance, says report
EverythingApplePro, noting Max Weinbach and internal sources, claims the decision to include 120Hz in the iPhone 12 has been pushed back following a series of failed tests.
13.3-inch MacBook Pro with Apple Silicon to enter production Q4 2020
Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple's first Apple Silicon Macbook, a 13.3-inch MacBook Pro will enter production in Q4 of 2020. Apple has previously stated it would release the first Apple Silicon-based Mac by the end of this year.
Out for a run? Check out these headphones
In the market for a new pair of headphones that can accompany you on all of your runs? These are our top picks.