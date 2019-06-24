What you need to know
- The 55-inch Serif now features a QLED display and is available for $1,600.
- The Serif features a distinct "I" shape design.
- The TV also features an Ambient Mode.
Samsung on Monday announced that The Serif, a TV that looks more like a piece of art, is now available for $1,600. Featuring a 55-inch QLED display, The Serif is particularly notable for its unconventional design.
According to Andrew Sivori, TV Product Marketing at Samsung, The Serif has been designed as a gateway for "personal expression in the home" and to challenge consumers to re-think how the TV fits into their home.
The Serif forms a distinct "I" shape and looks reminiscent of a university chalkboard. The TV's design is the result of a partnership between Samsung and Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, whose design work has been featured in museums around the globe.
In addition to its unconventional design, The Serif comes equipped with a 55-inch QLED display and an Ambient Mode, the latter of which turns the TV into a large smart display. When Ambient Mode is activated, it can display useful information, such as the weather, or it can display world-renowned photographs. For Apple users, The Serif will gain support for Apple's AirPlay 2 protocol, which allows you to stream content from your Apple devices directly to the TV, after an update later this year.
The 55-inch Serif is available now from Samsung and select retailers for $1,600.
Piece of art
The Serif
Samsung's latest TV features a 55-inch QLED display and an unconventional design. According to Samsung, the TV was designed in partnership with Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec and is meant to blur the lines between furniture and technology.
