Costco members can currently save up to $200 on a new Apple MacBook Air , which brings the base price down to just $899.99. These are all Apple's latest-generation hardware, which was just announced and released a few months ago. The configurations vary, with the entry model rocking 8GB of RAM and a 128GB internal SSD. The best-spec'd model has an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Not every configuration and color is discounted, in fact only a handful of the newest ones are $150 off, and the $200 discount applies to last year's 13-inch MacBook Air, making it just $899.99.

These are all member only discounts, which means you will need to be a Costco member to take advantage of them. You can sign up for a basic membership for $60 per year, or go with an executive one for $120.

If you don't want to sign up for a Costco membership, Amazon has the base configuration available for $50 more at just $1,049.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.