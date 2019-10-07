American Express is always running promotions that can save its customers money through its Amex Offers & Benefits program, and its latest partnership with Sling TV can save customers up to $30 on Sling TV's services.

For a limited time, new and existing Sling TV customers who make a single purchase of at least $25 on Sling's website using their eligible American Express card will receive a statement credit of $10. The best part is that you can take advantage of this offer up to three times: just subscribe and earn $10 in statement credit on your inital signup and for your first two subscription renewals.

You do have to enroll your American Express card in order to be eligible for the offer, and it is a targeted offer, meaning that some American Express cardholders will receive the promotion while others may not. To check and see if your card is eligible, and to enroll in the offer, go to the Amex Offers & Benefits section of your card on the American Express website or through the Amex app. We have seen this promotion so far on the Platinum Card® from American Express and the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. Make sure you don't forget about this one, as the offer ends on December 31, 2019.

Sling TV is a Live TV streaming service that allows you to subscribe to local channels like NBC, FOX, CBS, and ABC, as well as premium channels such as Starz, Epix, and Showtime. The service offers different bundles at different price ranges so you can choose the best grouping of entertainment for your needs. It competes with similar services such as Hulu TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, and Playstation TV. Sling TV works across a whole range of devices like iOS, Android, Roku, fireTV, and more. Sling is also offering new customers a free Roku Express when you prepay for two months of service.