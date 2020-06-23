Consider how expensive your monthly cable bill is, and then think of everything else you could be using that money on instead. You might think you'd be bored without being able to mindlessly flick through channels whenever you'd like, but you'll soon find that only gives you more control over what you're watching, rather than less. The Fire TV Stick streaming media player is one device that can help take the place of your cable box, and right now it's on sale for just $19.99 at Amazon when you use promo code FIRETVSTICK during checkout. That saves you $20 off its usual cost of $40.

$20 Off Amazon Fire TV Stick streaming media player Gain access to tens of thousands of channels and apps including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. Use the remote to access Alexa voice control so you can search with your voice, control your TV, and more. Has 8GB storage for games and apps. $19.99 $39.99 $20 off See at Amazon With coupon: FIRETVSTICK

Amazon does have a newer. 4K model of the Fire TV Stick that sells for $50 if you're looking for a 4K-compatible streaming device. Then again, Fire TVs are also available if you want to purchase a TV with Amazon's Fire TV Stick capabilities built into it.

The Fire TV Stick is Amazon's most-affordable streaming hardware that provides quick and easy access to popular services like Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more. Its remote is still Alexa-enabled, which means that you can speak to it and get your favorite shows played without having to search for them manually. The device supports a picture quality up to 1080p and Dolby Audio.

If you're unsure of which streaming media player is right for you, be sure to check out our ultimate streaming hardware comparison to find the answers to any questions you may have.

Shipping at Amazon is free on orders totaling $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping as well as access to all of Prime's perks, including the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.