Best Buy's 4th of July sale is here with four days of deals and discounts on tech, smart home products, appliances, and much more. This limited time sale is only set to last through Sunday night and some deals have the potential of selling out sooner than that. Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, or you can select free in-store pickup or curbside pickup to skip the shipping charge.

This weekend's sale at Best Buy is just one of many which are live now in celebration of the holiday. You can find plenty more sales and deals via our guide to the best 4th of July deals.

While your mind may go straight to thinking about tech products when you consider all you might find for sale at Best Buy, this retailer is also a great one to pick up any major home appliances you may be in need of. During the sale, Best Buy is offering up to 40% off popular major appliances and you'll even score a $100 Best Buy gift card for free by purchasing two or more major appliances totaling $999 or more. Two or more Samsung appliances can net you a $200 gift card instead.

Smartphones are on sale as well with qualified activations. You can save up to $350 on Samsung Galaxy S20 5G devices or save up to $230 on an iPhone 11. The Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale now, too.

Missing the gym while practicing social distancing? Best Buy is taking up to 50% off select home gym equipment to help you stay in shape without having to even leave the house. Meanwhile, smart home products are on sale as well, including Philips Hue smart bulb starter kits and Ring security devices.

Be sure to check out Best Buy's 4th of July sale for a closer look at this weekend's deals and everything the store has to offer.