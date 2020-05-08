Having an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is pretty important when you're an Xbox gamer. Not only can you access all the features of Xbox Live Gold like online multiplayer and free monthly game downloads, but you also score Xbox Game Pass in the process. With over 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 games to play whenever you choose, gone are the days of having to buy a $60 game for something new.

Right now, new members can score a one-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1. The membership usually costs $14.99 per month, though today's deal is even better than that as Microsoft is also extending all members the chance to sign up for a six-month Spotify Premium subscription for free.

Digital Discount Six months of Spotify for free with $1 Xbox Game Pass subscription Xbox Game Pass Ultimate lets you play over 100 games with your membership and gives you access to Xbox Live Gold for online multiplayer modes, digital game discounts, and more. Xbox is gifting members six months of Spotify for free! $1.00 $74.93 $74 off See at Microsoft

To score your free six months of Spotify, you'll just need to activate the offer separately via the Game Pass Ultimate Perks section on the console or the Game Pass Ultimate app once you've signed up. Current and previous subcribers of Spotify are not eligible for this offer.

This week, the Xbox One X is on sale as well. You can pick one up for as low as $285 today at Target or $299.99 at other retailers.

Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's subscription service that offers complete access to over 100 games. You can download these to your console to play in full for as long as you're a paying subscriber or the titles in question remain in the Game Pass library. Better yet, if a Game Pass title also supports Xbox Play Anywhere, you get access to play those on your PC, as well, as part of your subscription. The new PC-specific Game Pass subscription has its own list of games, some of which are a crossover with the console, but many are exclusive to PC.

Xbox Live Gold provides you with a number of perks. The first is access to online multiplayer in any Xbox One game, so if you want to play with friends you need Gold. More than that, though, Gold gives you four free games every month that are yours to keep. Gold subscribers also get exclusive discounts on games from the Microsoft Store, as well as additional discounts during special promotional periods.

Learn everything you need to know about Game Pass Ultimate and see all the games available for Game Pass for PC. Game Pass adds new games all the time and will include new ones as they get released, like titles Red Dead Redemption 2, DayZ, and a bevy of games from the Final Fantasy franchise.