Sling has been running a number of promotions to try and keep people at home, and the latest from the streaming service is a new Happy Hour Across America promotion. The idea here is a little different, but it's pretty cool. Basically, Sling TV is offering free access to its streaming service from 5 p.m. EST through midnight EST daily so you can tune in after work and connect to the news at no cost to you.

Sling's group president Warren Schlichting said:

"Since we can't serve you a beverage or basket of hot wings, we're introducing a new kind of happy hour – TV 'on the house' every night. Much like a real happy hour, TV is often a shared experience. So grab your favorite refreshment, tune in with your friends and family, and get those group chats ready."

Getting started is super simple. All you have to do is visit Sling's new sign up page and get started. Like some of the previous promotions, you don't need a credit card to use the service, so it really is free. Of course, if you end up liking Sling, you can sign up for a monthly plan at just $25 for the first month and $35 a month after that.