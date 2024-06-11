Apple Home will soon unlock your front door for you automatically, and give guests time-limited access to your smart home security devices
No more drunken nights spent sleeping on the front porch!
We’ve all been there — scrambling for our keys at our home’s front door with arms full of shopping bags, babies, pets, rubbish bags, drunken friends. Delete as appropriate, but getting that key into that lock sometimes is harder than it sounds.
At WWDC 2024 Apple announced a new feature for its smart home controlling Home app that might save you some of that hassle. A new ‘hands-free unlock’ option will let the app speak to compatible door locks and, with your permission, automatically unlock them when you’re within six feet of the door.
Apple is yet to reveal which locks will be compatible with the new feature, but we’d hope it’ll include some of the best HomeKit door locks. The feature will roll out as part of the wider iOS 18 update, expected to land alongside the iPhone 16 in September — though you can download the iOS 18 beta right now if you want to gamble with a potentially buggy pre-release software build.
Guest access for your trusted visitors
That’s not the only new thing coming to the Home app. If you’ve got visitors heading to your Jetsons-like smart home, you’ll soon be able to give them time-limited access to your pad’s security features.
Guests will be able to control locks, garage doors, and security systems with your permission, on either individual event-based occasions, or as part of an ongoing schedule — perfect if you have regular house visitors like cleaners, dog walkers, or babysitters.
A few smaller updates round out the Home app’s new feature set, including energy monitoring with some utility companies, starting with Pacific Gas & Electric Company in California, robot vacuum cleaner control complete with Siri voice command activation, and the ability to activate Spatial Audio features on third-party speakers with using AirPlay to stream compatible music and movie soundtracks to those devices.
Looking for a great HomeKit lock? Don't miss out on the Level Lock+ :
The Level Lock+ is our top pick when it comes to HomeKit smart locks. is the lock for you. With support for custom NFC cards and Home Key support, it's sure to be ready for the new Home app features when they launch later this year.
