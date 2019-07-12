Best Sonos Speakers iMore 2019

Sonos provides a range of wireless speakers, from small, medium, and large single speakers to a soundbar and sub for home theater to interfaces for your existing sound systems. More than wireless, though, Sonos is connected. You can control it from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and you can use it to stream almost all of the popular music services, including Apple Music, Google Play Music, Amazon Prime, Pandora, and more! But which Sonos speakers are right for you? A lot of that depends on where you want to place them and how you want to use them. Here are all the options!

Which Sonos is right for you?

The main thing to consider when deciding to join the Sonos family is what your needs are combined with your budget. The Sonos One is the perfect starter speaker for most people. It's reasonably priced and can be moved from one room to another with ease. You can get multiple sets of Sonos One speakers at a discount, which helps get the surround sound you need.

If your TV set doesn't already have an external speaker system set up, I recommend getting the Sonos Beam. I've got one in my house paired with two HomePod speakers (thank you AirPlay 2) and I love the sound quality I get from the setup.

Of course, if you're already invested in Sonos, you're here for an upgrade, at which point I think the Play:5 is your next purchase. It's got the best sound quality of the speakers on this list and can be grouped with all your other Sonos speakers for a full house experience.

