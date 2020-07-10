What you need to know
- Spotify is down for many people across the US and Europe.
- The outage appears to have started around 6:30am ET.
- The issue seems to affect music streaming, logging in, and issues with Spotify's website.
Update:
According to a report from The Verge, a Facebook outage may be causing the crashing many popular iOS apps including TikTok, Spotify and Pinterest:
A number of popular apps and services including TikTok, Spotify, Pinterest, and Tinder are currently broken on iOS devices.
There are widespread reports on social media of different apps crashing whenever they're launched on iPhones and iPads, and there are also outage spikes for the same apps on DownDetector.com.
Although the exact cause of the problem isn't yet confirmed, early reports suggest the outages are caused by Facebook's SDK, which apps use to manage user logins. Facebook said on its developer platform this morning that it was "aware [of] and investigating an increase in errors on the iOS SDK which is causing some apps to crash."
Until Facebook fixes the problem, one fix is to install Lockdown, which blocks trackers, ads, and hardware on all your apps, this will stop your apps from crashing.
Facebook says it is "aware and investigating" the problem.
Original story
Popular music streaming service Spotify appears to be down for many people across the US and Europe. According to Down Detector, the issue began around 6:30am ET (via The Mirror).
At the time of publication, 64 percent of people that reported issues have problems with music streaming while 31 percent have issues logging into Spotify. These figures will fluctuate as more reports of issues come in.
Something's out of tune. We're currently investigating, and we'll keep you posted here!— Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) July 10, 2020
Spotify's support Twitter account states that the company is investigating the issue.
