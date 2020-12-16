Better than Cyber Monday pricing! Save $100 on the Powerbeats Pro right now

Sigh

Spotify comes back online after brief downtime

Spotify is working normally once again after going down for nearly an hour.
Harish Jonnalagadda

Update, December 16 (5:00 am ET): Spotify is back up and running around the world.

Spotify appSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Spotify is currently inaccessible in most parts of Europe.
  • Users are unable to stream music or access playlists, or are being logged out of their accounts.
  • We're yet to get an official statement from Spotify.

Spotify is facing an outage that is predominantly affecting users in Europe. According to DownDetector, the service is inaccessible in the region right now. Users have been logged out of their accounts and are unable to log back in, and those that still have an active session are unable to stream music.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The Spotify Status Twitter account has confirmed the outage, and is investigating the issue right now:

For what it's worth, I'm able to use the service just fine here in India, so for now it looks like the issue is limited to Europe. Running into issues with streaming music on Spotify? Let us know in the comments below.

Update, December 16 (5:00 am ET) — Spotify is back up and running again

The outage lasted less than an hour, with Spotify confirming that its services are back to normal: