Spotify comes back online after brief downtime

Update, December 16 (5:00 am ET): Spotify is back up and running around the world.
What you need to know
- Spotify is currently inaccessible in most parts of Europe.
- Users are unable to stream music or access playlists, or are being logged out of their accounts.
- We're yet to get an official statement from Spotify.
Spotify is facing an outage that is predominantly affecting users in Europe. According to DownDetector, the service is inaccessible in the region right now. Users have been logged out of their accounts and are unable to log back in, and those that still have an active session are unable to stream music.
The Spotify Status Twitter account has confirmed the outage, and is investigating the issue right now:
For what it's worth, I'm able to use the service just fine here in India, so for now it looks like the issue is limited to Europe. Running into issues with streaming music on Spotify? Let us know in the comments below.
Update, December 16 (5:00 am ET) — Spotify is back up and running again
The outage lasted less than an hour, with Spotify confirming that its services are back to normal:
AirPods Max deliveries returned by UPS marked 'Hazardous Materials'
AirPods Max shipments in Canada are being sent back to Apple by UPS marked 'hazardous materials' for no apparent reason.
Apple shares up 4% following reports of increased 2021 iPhone production
Apple's share price climbed by as much as 4% in early trading, spurred by news it will increase iPhone production by 30% next year.
You can now help save the planet with iOS 14
A new default search engine option in iOS 14.3 will plant trees with the revenue generated from your searches.
Your Mac holds your digital life, so make sure to back it up!
One of the most important things you should be doing with your Mac is backing up all of its data. Here are some of our favorite solutions for backing up your most important files, should anything ever happen.