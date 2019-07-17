Spotify on Wednesday unveiled a new Disney Hub, where you'll find Disney's most iconic music, from "You've Got a Friend in Me" by Randy Newman to "Duck Tales Theme" by The Disney Afternoon Studio Chorus.

Whatever your favorite Disney tune, chances all it'll be stuck in your head for the rest of the week. The "Duck Tales Theme" has been stuck in my head since discovering Disney Hub, like when Spongebob had an ear worm from Musical Doodle.

In Spotify's Disney Hub, there are album collections featuring songs from Disney movies, TV shows, and more. In Disney Hits, for example, you'll find songs from Moana, Lion King, and Aladdin. Disney Favorites includes current tunes and music from when you were growing up.

There's also Disney Sing-Alongs, where you and the family can proudly sing some of Disney's most iconic tunes. Disney also created compilations titled Marvel Music and The Best of Star Wars, so you can play The Imperial March every time dad comes home.

You can find the new Disney Hub right here; Spotify says it'll continuously be updated with additional content throughout the year. Disney Hub is now available in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, South Africa, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

