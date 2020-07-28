Spotify earlier in the year announced Group Sessions, a new feature for socially distanced listening. It allowed users to scan a QR code to access a shared queue between a small group who would be in the same area (but spaced out). It's now expanding how the feature works to eliminate distance. You could be six feet apart or million miles away, but a shareable link will unite your queues regardless. You'll be able to share playlists or podcasts, and it'll make throwing a virtual happy hour that much easier.

"Groups of two to five people can use this feature at once by sharing a "join" link via messaging apps or social media with each other," Spotify says. The QR code will presumably still remain, this just enables support for a wider use case.

Group Sessions remains in beta, both the may launch and today's feature. Spotify says that it will be constantly and continually iterating on the feature, some can expect more changes to come shortly. Spotify is rolling out today's update to Group Sessions for Premium users, so keep an eye out for it if you're interested.

