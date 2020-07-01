Spotify today announced a new subscription plan that has been designed for "audio-loving pairs" living under the same roof. With the new Spotify Premium Duo, couples will be able to share a single plan and continue to enjoy music recommendations tailored to their individual tastes.

Alex Norström, Chief Freemium Business Officer at Spotify, said in a statement:

Premium Duo includes our extensive music and podcast catalog and everything users love about Spotify Premium. With two individual Premium accounts, you can both listen independently, uninterrupted, and get all of your personalized playlists and features tailored just for you. We are thrilled to bring this unique Spotify Premium plan to even more markets around the world.

The Spotify Premium Duo plan, which costs $12.99 a month in the U.S., offers an exclusive playlist called Duo Mix, which will be updated regularly and include music that both people enjoy. You will also be able to change the mood on the Spotify mobile app by switching between Chill and Upbeat playlists.

Spotify Premium Duo is launching today in 55 markets across the globe. If you haven't tried Spotify Premium before, you may be able to get the first month of Premium Duo for free. If you are already a Premium subscriber, you can head over to the "Account" page on Spotify.com and upgrade to Premium Duo. Since each person will get their own Premium account, you will not have to share each other's login details. You also get to keep all your saved music, playlists, podcasts, and recommendations.