What you need to know
- The springtime event for Pokémon Go will run April 9, 2020 through April 16.
- Bunneary, Togepi, and Pichu wearing flower crowns and Pikachu wearing flower hats will be available.
- Egg and spring themed Pokémon will be more prevalent.
To celebrate the arrival of spring in the northern hemisphere, Niantic announced a new event coming next week to Pokémon Go. Beginning on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 8 AM local time, flowers, bunnies, eggs, and spring themed Pokémon will be taking over Pokémon Go. This event will run for one week, concluding on Thursday, April 16, at 10 PM local time. During this week, players will have a chance to catch new costumed Pokémon, including Bunneary, Pichu, and Togepi wearing flower crowns, and Pikachu wearing flower hats. There will be special Pokémon hatching from 2 KM Eggs and, during the event, all eggs from Friend Gifts will be 2 KM. There will be special event exclusive Field Research, Togepi themed Style Items, and more bonuses. All Eggs will have 1/2 hatch distance which will continue beyond the event, until further notice.
Trainers will find the following Pokémon in the wild:
Also, Exeggcute, Bunneary, and Pikachu will all have increased Shiny rates.
In 2 KM egg, players will have the chance to hatch:
Event exclusive Field Research tasks will reward players with Pokémon encounters, including:
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Azumarill
- Audino
A Togepi bag and a Togepi hoodie will be available in the Style Shop, and players will also enjoy 2× Hatch Candy and Lucky Eggs lasting for one hour.
Are you excited to spring into this new Pokémon Go event? Drop us a comment below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go guides so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
